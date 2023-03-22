FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It may be time soon for some to roll up their sleeves again.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to recommend another bivalent booster shot to prevent COVID-19.

Sources said the agency might OK another booster for people at higher risk.

That includes people over the age of 65 and people who have weakened immune systems.

The United Kingdom and Canada already have approved a second round of bivalent boosters.

Those shots target the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron subvariants.

Currently the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose, but that could change if the agency gives full approval for the shots.

It’s unclear when the FDA will make its decision.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home. (CNN, LUCIRA HEALTH, KSWB)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

