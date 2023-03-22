Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU

Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU. Their team serves the Bowling Green/Warren County and South Central Kentucky area and provides Auto Insurance, Home and Property Insurance, Life Insurance, Disability Insurance and Business Insurance. Ginger and her team have served our area for over 28 years and focus on delivering real value to their customers. Ginger Cleary, herself, has served on the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Board of Directors for many years. They have aided JA in a variety of ways including supporting the Race for JA, JA Classic, Hall of Fame, golf tournaments, grants, and many years of volunteerism. Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. Thank you for your support Ginger Cleary State Farm!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

