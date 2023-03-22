Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU

Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU
Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU

Ginger Cleary State Farm is proud to support Junior Achievement and WKU. Their team serves the Bowling Green/Warren County and South Central Kentucky area and provides Auto Insurance, Home and Property Insurance, Life Insurance, Disability Insurance and Business Insurance. Ginger and her team have served our area for over 28 years and focus on delivering real value to their customers. Ginger Cleary, herself, has served on the Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Board of Directors for many years. They have aided JA in a variety of ways including supporting the Race for JA, JA Classic, Hall of Fame, golf tournaments, grants, and many years of volunteerism. Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. Thank you for your support Ginger Cleary State Farm!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
David Wolter will take the helm of the First Alert Weather Team.
WBKO announces new Chief Meteorologist
Mitchell Berman was arrested and charged with strangulation in the first-degree
Bowling Green man arrested and charged with strangulation
Jose Enrique Rafael Perez
Scottsville police arrest 1, find drugs and ‘fraudulent’ Social Security card during search

Latest News

Last year, lawmakers gave all state employees except teachers raises. It’s become a major point...
Ky. teachers react to lack of action in Frankfort
Glasgow Middle School presents Disney's 'High School Musical 2'
VIDEO: Glasgow Middle School presents Disney’s‘High School Musical 2′ Jr. March 24-26
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Lewisburg Elementary School
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Lewisburg Elementary School
This week’s JA People of Action are Mackenzie Adams
This week’s JA People of Action are Mackenzie Adams