Kentucky Museum highlights state’s “her-story” for Women’s History Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is Women’s History Month, a time to highlight the triumphs and contributions of women throughout history. To celebrate, the Kentucky Museum is bringing back their “Herstory@WKU” event.

“The first time we hosted it was in 2020, right before the pandemic hit. We had meant for it to be sort of a one-time event, but we had such a great reaction from parents and children,” said Education Curator for the museum, Christy Spurlock.

The event will feature hands-on activities from over 30 departments at Western Kentucky University, meet and greets with local women from various professions, and even a costume contest for girls who come dressed as their favorite women.

“It runs the gambit from the hard sciences, to theater and dance here doing some dances to the music department, teaching the children about some instruments. It’s just going to be such a fun day,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock said she’s excited to highlight a group in history that she says often goes unrecognized.

“I remember reading a recent survey that in K through 12, across the country, only 24% of the percentages that are talked about in history classes are women,” Spurlock said. “We are the majority of the population and our stories need to be told.”

Though she said her favorite part is showing young women they can accomplish anything.

“Whether they’re listening to a doctor’s stethoscope and talking to her or whatever it is that they’re doing, you can just see in their face, to have this this day and this event with the focus on girls on women, on giving them a vision of what is possible for them,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock made sure to take time to thank the sponsors, without whom she says the event wouldn’t be possible.

“We’re very grateful to the WKU Sisterhood. They’re always amazing about supporting a variety of worthwhile endeavors, particularly ones that focus on women. So, we’re very grateful to the WKU Sisterhood and to Delta Dental.”

The event will be at the Kentucky Museum March 25, from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.