Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multiple county pursuit

EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police in Columbia received information from the Pulaski County dispatch of a strong armed robbery and theft of a vehicle from inside Somerset at approximately 10:34 a.m. CT.

The vehicle is a black Kia Soul and last seen on the parkway traveling west.

Trooper Jamie Heller along with other Troopers from Columbia Post were given the vehicle information to attempt to locate on the parkway.

Heller was able to locate the vehicle traveling west on the parkway at a high rate of speed.

When Heller attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver identified as 32 year-old Matthew Cole of Madison, Tennessee refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.

During the pursuit, Cole stopped his vehicle in the roadway and shifted to reverse ramming his vehicle into the front of Heller’s police Tahoe.

Cole continued west where troopers with Columbia Post were able to successfully use tire deflation devices. Cole ran the vehicle off the right side of the parkway through a fence into a field.

Cole was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Cole was lodged in the Adair County Jail and charged with the following:

Speeding 26 mph or greater

Reckless Driving

Operating on a Suspended License

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)

Resisting Arrest

Assault 3rd Degree Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree

Recovery of Stolen Property

Armed Robbery 1st Degree

Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $10,000

Trooper Jamie Heller is investing and was assisted by units with the Kentucky State Police Columbia, Metcalfe County Sheriffs Office and EMS.

