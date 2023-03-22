Lady Topper basketball loses two more to the transfer portal

Jaylin Foster and Macey Blevins enter the transfer portal
Jaylin Foster and Macey Blevins enter the transfer portal(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the news of junior guard Hope Sivori entering the transfer portal to explore her options as a graduate transfer due to graduating early, the Lady Topper basketball team is losing two more players to the portal in Jaylin Foster and Macey Blevins.

Sophomore forward Jaylin Foster racked up a season-high 24 points in the first round of the WNIT against Kansas on Mar. 17. The Lady Toppers fell to the Jayhawks 86-72. On the season, Foster averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Blevins averaged 16.5 minutes and appeared in all 33 games during the 2022-2023 season. She also averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assist on the year.

