Lost River Cave now looking for seasonal workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has 15 seasonal job openings available for anyone interested in having a summer job.

One of the jobs is the boat tour guide, which Tour Staff Manager, Ellie Moore, says is the park’s main claim to fame.

“You do not have to know how to drive a boat when you get here, we do all of our training in-house,” she said, “You get to mingle with the public, talk about some of the rich history of our cave-in Valley, and then kind of share some of our unique geological features”.

Boat guides start at $12/hour and have the ability to earn tips. You must also be a minimum of 18 years old to apply.

For more information on working for Lost River Cave, you can visit their website or call 270-393-0077.

