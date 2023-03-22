Much Warmer, but Breezy Thursday

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will remain mild overnight with cloudy and breezy conditions. Even warmer weather arrives Thursday! Gusty winds out of the south will send temperatures into the mid 70s! With the warmer weather, also comes the threat of heavy rains late Thursday into Friday. Our region is under a MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall into Thursday night, then a MODERATE/SLIGHT risk into Friday. This will be an issue for flood prone or low lying areas due to the already saturated grounds. Showers will be likely throughout the day Friday and Friday night with up to 1.5 inches of rain possible, along with the threat of strong winds and even an isolated tornado possible Friday night. Keep it tuned to WBKO Weather for continued up to date timing on Friday’s system!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Breezy. Low 55. Winds S at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very warm. Slight chance of evening showers. Breezy. High 77. Low 60. Winds SW at 16 mph. Gusts 30 mph

FRIDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms expected. Heavy rainfall and flooding possible. High 73. Low 56. Winds S at 15 mph. Gusts 30 mph

