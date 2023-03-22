Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

NJ: 8 dolphins dead after mass stranding event in Sea Isle City (Source: WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. Their conditions were rapidly deteriorating and returning them to the ocean would have prolonged their inevitable death, officials said.

The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” the post on Facebook said.

