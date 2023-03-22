Party for the Planet returns to Louisville Zoo

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - April 1, 2023 marks the start of the Louisville Zoo’s annual celebration Party for the Planet, according to a release.

Party for the Planet is a month-long celebration of the Earth that features recycling partners every weekend in April and special discounted admission prices on Fun Day Mondays, April 10, 17 and 24.

The celebration builds up to an observation of Earth Day with $5 off on-site admissions, free parking and eco-partner displays on Sunday, April 30, according to Louisville Zoo officials.

Winning submissions from the Trashformation: A Trash-to-Treasure Art Contest, which has a special emphasis on pollinators this year, will also be featured at the event.

“We are proud to once again host this exceptional month-long celebration of earth’s remarkable ecosystems.” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “Wildlife needs everyone to thrive, and we invite everyone to join in the effort. Party for the Planet provides the perfect opportunity to help better the bond between people and our planet, with recycling weekends and deeply discounted admission for everyone to come learn the many ways they can help promote and protect wildlife and wild places. Big thanks to LG&E and KU Foundation for making the entire month of festivities possible.”

For more information about all Earth Month activities, click or tap here.

