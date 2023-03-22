Reagan Lawson signs to play basketball at Brescia University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Throughout the 4th Region we’re starting to see offers come in as the 2022-2023 high school basketball season is officially over, and Warren East’s Reagan Lawson is taking the next step by signing her NLI to play basketball at Brescia University.

Lawson was introduced by Lady Raiders head coach Jenny Neville who has seen her grow as a player and a person since Lawson was a kid. Neville said, ”She showed her teammates how to be a good leader, and that’s just one way. The other way was she was always encouraging no matter on the floor or off the floor. You know, I’m going to miss that, and she has earned every bit of this scholarship. She’s worked hard for it, and I’m proud of her. I’m proud that you get to go play because I know that’s something that you love.”

While it was an emotional day for Lawson knowing her high school career is wrapping up, she is ready to continue her athletic and academic career at the next level.

Lawson says a few of her other teammates from her AAU team are playing at Brescia, and that was a deciding factor to become a Bearcat. She added, ”Warren East means so much to me. I would not want to go anywhere else. Everybody here is a family, and everybody loves each other and treats each other like family. It’s scary, but at the same time it excites me just because I want to go play basketball at the next level so much that I want to work hard for it.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.