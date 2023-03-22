BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect widespread light rain for the early morning commute with cloudy skies to follow later.

Showers expected this morning, then cloudy and seasonable!

Temperatures to start will be seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Breezy winds are also expected throughout today, gusting up to 30-35mph at times out of the southwest. Daily chances for rain into the rest of the work week are still expected. Our region is under a MARGINAL risk for excessive rainfall into Thursday, then a MODERATE/SLIGHT risk into Friday. This will be an issue for flood prone or low laying areas due to the ground already being saturated from showers we’ve already seen. This is all due to a frontal boundary arriving early Friday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with the main threat being heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds. Isolated showers are possible into Saturday, though most of the day will be dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widely scattered showers. Breezy. High 62. Low 45. Winds S at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Very warm. Slight chance of evening showers. Breezy. High 77. Low 55. Winds SW at 16 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms expected. Heavy rainfall and flooding possible. High 73. Low 56. Winds S at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 58

Normal Low: 37

Record High Today: 82 (1990)

Record Low Today: 12 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.09″

So Far This Month: 1.35″ (-.03″)

So Far This Year: 9.34″ (0.25″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 3.0″

