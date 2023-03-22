Warren East students participate in college and career fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Warren East High School got a chance to find out more about some of their options after they graduate from high school at a college and career fair on Wednesday.

The fair is part of Operation Preparation, which is a program aimed at helping students start thinking about what they want to do next. It is for all students but focuses mainly on eighth and tenth graders.

“It’s just to introduce some things about their future, that students may want to look into as far as what field they would like to study, or what jobs they might like to have,” Youth Service Coordinator at Warren East High School, Alice Elkins said.

While at the fair, students were able to walk around and speak with people from all sorts of different industries, businesses, and colleges/universities from the Bowling Green area.

“I wanted to just look around and see my options because I didn’t really think much of it,” said Sophomore Lydia Cook, “This year, I’ve been thinking a lot about like, what I wanted to do and where I want to go.”

She added that she wants to be a librarian because of her love for books and reading.

One of those set up to speak with the students was Eddy Grimes, a veterinarian at South Central veterinary services. He said one of the things enjoyed was speaking to the students.

“There’s a lot of interest as far as the amount of schooling and what work goes into it,” Grimes said, “There have been some that have asked questions with respect to the cost of education, which is very important. And that’s part of why we’re here is to help educate them so that they can make as well of an informed decision in their career path as they possibly can”.

Senior Anna Alderson said participating in the fair helped her learn more about what she wants to do as she gets older.

“You can meet with people that....know the requirements or what type of degree you need to study when you go to college,” she said.

