BGPD charge massage, spa employees with prostitution related charges

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department announced arrests and citations issued to multiple massage and spa parlors in the area.

BGPD announced that the investigation has gone on for the past few weeks after they received complaints about “questionable practices of these businesses.”

Detectives conducted surveillance and determined at least four of the businesses were not in compliance with local business licensing or city ordinances. Detectives also located some of these businesses, on multiple websites, offering sexual services.

The department said they served search warrants to Comfort Spa at 866 Lain Avenue and Hong Kong Spa at 830 Fairview Avenue.

Police said that one business was closed permanently for violations.

Other businesses included in the investigation were Q Massage and Panda foot Reflex.

In total, police issued six citations to spa employees and eight citations to clients.

Four employees have been charged with prostitution related offenses excluding Panda Foot Reflex.

Police said that employees at all of the businesses have been charged with practicing massage therapy without a license.

We will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon
Matthew Cole
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multiple county pursuit

Latest News

Aubrey was arrested Thursday morning following a domestic-related kidnapping investigation by...
Man arrested following kidnapping investigation
View From The Hill: WKU holds first annual Social Work Career Fair as part of social work awareness month
View From The Hill: WKU Holds Annual Social Work Career Fair as Part of Social Work Awareness...
View From The Hill: WKU Holds Annual Social Work Career Fair as Part of Social Work Awareness Month
United Way of Southern Kentucky Hosting Annual “Feed the Need” Food Drive
United Way of Southern Kentucky Hosting Annual “Feed the Need” Food Drive