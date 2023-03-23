BGPD charge massage, spa employees with prostitution related charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department announced arrests and citations issued to multiple massage and spa parlors in the area.

BGPD announced that the investigation has gone on for the past few weeks after they received complaints about “questionable practices of these businesses.”

Detectives conducted surveillance and determined at least four of the businesses were not in compliance with local business licensing or city ordinances. Detectives also located some of these businesses, on multiple websites, offering sexual services.

The department said they served search warrants to Comfort Spa at 866 Lain Avenue and Hong Kong Spa at 830 Fairview Avenue.

Police said that one business was closed permanently for violations.

Other businesses included in the investigation were Q Massage and Panda foot Reflex.

In total, police issued six citations to spa employees and eight citations to clients.

Four employees have been charged with prostitution related offenses excluding Panda Foot Reflex.

Police said that employees at all of the businesses have been charged with practicing massage therapy without a license.

We will update this story as more information is released.

