Family Enrichment Center hosting events for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Child Maltreatment 2021 report, released earlier this year, found that nearly 15 in every 1,000 kids in Kentucky experienced maltreatment in 2021.

This statistic only highlights the ongoing issue of child abuse in the commonwealth, something the Family Enrichment Center here in Bowling Green is hoping to mitigate as we move into National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“We don’t want to believe that that’s happening here where we live, but it absolutely does every day,” said Lynn Husley, Assistant Director for the Family Enrichment Center. “Kentucky has more than 10,000 Kids and out of home care. And we should all be concerned about that.

The Family Enrichment Center will be holding their 27th annual Run/Walk for children this Saturday at Ephram White Park, a fundraiser where all proceeds will go towards child abuse prevention programs.

The event usually raises upwards of $50,000.

“It’s a way to celebrate children, families, and get people out to come and enjoy a community event. The funds that we raise go directly to our Wee Care Childcare Center, to help provide services for children and parents,” Husley said.

Though the event will be preceded by a pasta party and 100 yard children’s dash the Friday before.

“There’ll be pasta, then there’ll be an expo where kids can do different activities and go from vendor to vendor and then win prizes,” Husley said. “Then there’ll be some adult vendors there as well.”

The center will also be hosting a kick off for National Abuse Prevention Month next Friday March 31 in Fountain Square Park.

“We will be distributing blue ribbons and pinwheels and things that people can use at their business or with their family to promote the importance of taking care of kids so that they can grow up happy, healthy and safe,” Husley said.

Hulsey said while she understands it’s a difficult topic to discuss, she urges the community to attend the events.

“The supportive pace of a community is why these runs and these events are important, it shows solidarity in that we love and we want our kids to be their very best,” Husley said.

The full list of events includes:

Pasta Party, Children’s Expo, and 100 yard dash: 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 24 at Ephram White Park

Run & Walk for Children: 7:45 A.M. - 11 A.M. Saturday, March 25 at Ephram White Park.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month Kickoff: 10 A.M. Friday, March 31 at Fountain Square Park

For more information, visit the Family Enrichment Center website.

