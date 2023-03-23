First Alert Weather day for Friday night

Flooding & strong/severe storms will be possible
By Dana Money
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were warm today with breaks of sunshine and highs in the 70s, tomorrow will bring chances for heavy rain and strong/severe storms.

Main Threats: flooding, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Friday will bring multiple rounds of rain and storms before a cold front approaches our area by Friday evening. The passage of the cold front will bring the greatest risk for strong/severe storms to our area. The greatest threats look to be flooding, damaging winds, hail, and a few spin-ups cannot be ruled out. Timing for these storms will be from 8PM to 3AM Friday night. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts and stay weather aware! Rain will move out of our area early Saturday morning and leave breezy conditions Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be chillier with a stray shower possible. The beginning of the workweek starts mild, but will turn chilly by Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will be milder before rain chances arrive again for Thursday. Keep the rain gear nearby!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Strong/severe storms possible. Breezy. High 73. Low 58. Winds S at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of evening showers. Breezy. High 66. Low 51. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 10.20″ (-0.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon
Matthew Cole
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multiple county pursuit

Latest News

WARM today, strong to severe storms possible late Friday
WARM today, strong to severe storms possible late Friday
WARM today, strong to severe storms possible late Friday
WARM today, strong to severe storms possible late Friday
None
Much Warmer, but Breezy Thursday
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon