First Alert Weather day for Friday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were warm today with breaks of sunshine and highs in the 70s, tomorrow will bring chances for heavy rain and strong/severe storms.

Main Threats: flooding, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Friday will bring multiple rounds of rain and storms before a cold front approaches our area by Friday evening. The passage of the cold front will bring the greatest risk for strong/severe storms to our area. The greatest threats look to be flooding, damaging winds, hail, and a few spin-ups cannot be ruled out. Timing for these storms will be from 8PM to 3AM Friday night. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts and stay weather aware! Rain will move out of our area early Saturday morning and leave breezy conditions Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be chillier with a stray shower possible. The beginning of the workweek starts mild, but will turn chilly by Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will be milder before rain chances arrive again for Thursday. Keep the rain gear nearby!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Strong/severe storms possible. Breezy. High 73. Low 58. Winds S at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of evening showers. Breezy. High 66. Low 51. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 61

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 10.20″ (-0.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 2 (Low)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.