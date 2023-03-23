Greenwood hires Alex Tungate as girls’ soccer head coach

Tungate named Greenwood girls' soccer head coach
Tungate named Greenwood girls' soccer head coach(Greenwood High School Athletics)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School announced on Thursday that Alex Tungate has been hired as the school’s new girls’ varsity soccer coach.

Tungate replaces Zac Lechler who announced he was stepping down back in February after four years as head coach of the program.

Tungate previously served as the Warren Central girls’ varsity soccer coach for four seasons (2015-18) before moving on to Ohio County boys’ soccer the past four seasons.

A formal news conference introducing Tungate as the program’s new head coach is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Greenwood library.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon
Matthew Cole
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man after multiple county pursuit

Latest News

WKU Football adds Davis Merritt and Jamar Chaney as Linebackers Coaches
Lady Topper basketball loses two more to the transfer portal
Lady Topper basketball loses two more to the transfer portal
Reagan Lawson signs to play basketball at Brescia University
Reagan Lawson signs to play basketball at Brescia University
Regan Lawson signs NLI to play women's basketball at Brescia University
Reagan Lawson signs to play basketball at Brescia University