Greenwood hires Alex Tungate as girls’ soccer head coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School announced on Thursday that Alex Tungate has been hired as the school’s new girls’ varsity soccer coach.

Tungate replaces Zac Lechler who announced he was stepping down back in February after four years as head coach of the program.

Tungate previously served as the Warren Central girls’ varsity soccer coach for four seasons (2015-18) before moving on to Ohio County boys’ soccer the past four seasons.

A formal news conference introducing Tungate as the program’s new head coach is scheduled for Tuesday, Mar. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Greenwood library.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.