Man arrested following kidnapping investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after investigating a domestic-related kidnapping that happened the night before.

Police say the victim was found safe, but the suspect left the area while multiple officers, deputies and troopers were searching the area.

Mattew A. Aubrey, was found in a residence off Nashville Road by BGPD.

He was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail, and charged with the following:

Two counts of Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Two counts of Kidnapping-Adult

Assault (2nd Degree)

Robbery (1st Degree)

