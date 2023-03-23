Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds

Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has been booked into jail on a theft charge.

62-year-old Kenneth Shaver is charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of Property $10,000<$100,000.

He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

The website for Greater Vision Baptist Church shows he’s the pastor there.

The arrest citation for Shaver shows he’s accused of spending more than $10,000 that belonged to the church operating fund.

We’ve reached out to the church for comment.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carla F. Smith, 38, of Henderson Co., Ky
Henderson County woman convicted of Medicaid fraud
Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Tragic death of Kentucky boy brings attention to subject of organ donation

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
The shop is open till May 5.
‘Prim & Brim’ Derby Pop Up shop to open beginning March 24
The Family Enrichment Center will be holding their 27th annual Run/Walk for children this...
Family Enrichment Center hosting events for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Woman Arrested in Overdose Death Investigation
Woman Arrested in Overdose Death Investigation