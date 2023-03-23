‘Prim & Brim’ Derby Pop Up shop to open beginning March 24

We have Kathleen Overton here with us to talk about the Prim & Brim Derby pop-up shop
By Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the 149th Kentucky Derby gets closer, local pop-up shops, like ‘Prim & Brim’, are starting to open their doors to customers.

“We’re in a different location every year here in Bowling Green,” said owner, Kathleen Overton.

Starting Friday, the shop will be open at 11 a.m. and from there the hours the store is open will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The shop will be open till May 5.

For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page or website.

The shop is located at 2522 Scottsville Rd.

