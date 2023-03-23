WARM today, strong to severe storms possible late Friday

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mild and breezy day is ahead of us for Thursday! Highs will top out in the upper 70s, then we’ll see a few showers through tonight. However, better chances for storms arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.

We’ll see several rounds of rain through Friday. Though it won’t be an all out washout, you’ll need the rain gear into the morning, afternoon, and evening commute. This is all due to a frontal boundary, bringing us the threat for some strong to severe storms especially Friday night (9pm-3am). The main threats include flooding, strong winds, and hail but we can’t rule out a low threat for a quick spin up. Make sure you have a way to stay weather aware!

