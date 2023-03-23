BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mild and breezy day is ahead of us for Thursday! Highs will top out in the upper 70s, then we’ll see a few showers through tonight. However, better chances for storms arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.

WARM today, strong to severe storms possible late Friday

We’ll see several rounds of rain through Friday. Though it won’t be an all out washout, you’ll need the rain gear into the morning, afternoon, and evening commute. This is all due to a frontal boundary, bringing us the threat for some strong to severe storms especially Friday night (9pm-3am). The main threats include flooding, strong winds, and hail but we can’t rule out a low threat for a quick spin up. Make sure you have a way to stay weather aware!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.