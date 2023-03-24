Barren County Drug Task Force arrests man wanted for trafficking fentanyl

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested by the Barren River Drug Task Force who was wanted for trafficking in fentanyl in Bowling Green.

Deandre Lamont Christian, 35, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, first-degree fleeing or evading police, obscuring the identity of a machine, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

The drug task force found Christian in a white impala on 31E South around 12:14 p.m. on Thursday.

The DTF detective contacted the Barren County Sheriff’s Department and their tactical team to attempt to conduct a felony stop.

The white Impala got onto the Cumberland Parkway west bound towards Bowling Green.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Team was able to stop the vehicle near mile marker 7 and place Christian under arrest for active warrants from Bowling Green Police Department.

Police said Christian destroyed his cell phone before exiting the vehicle, and threatened one of the passengers with physical harm in front of one of the deputies.

Christian was taken to the Barren County Correction Center where he remains as of Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.