“Business as usual” for SOKY Marketplace following recent wind damage

By Derek Parham
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Historic Venue on 7th, an event space and extension of SOKY Marketplace, is still undergoing repairs after losing its’ roof during the wind storm. March 3.

The majority of the wind damage was to the event space’s community commercial kitchen, an area for small businesses and food trucks to prepare food.

Despite damages to the indoor space, the SOKY Marketplace’s outdoor pavilion was largely untouched by the weather. Representatives from the marketplace say that because of this, the majority of the marketplace’s events will continue as planned.

“So, right now the only effect we’re having are rentals, but hopefully we’ll be up and running by the summer months. Luckily, a lot of our events are outside under the SOKY Marketplace pavilion, so right now we’re just business as usual for the most part,” said the Director of Operations for SOKY Marketplace, Sarah Cline.

The pavilion’s first events will be the weekend of April 21, with a farmer’s market followed by the White Squirrel Arts Festival.

