Duncan Hines Days: Lineup released for inaugural Eats & Beats Music Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A concert lineup for Duncan Hines Days has been announced for the inaugural Eats & Beats Music Fest.

The concert will be held Saturday, June 10, during the weeklong Duncan Hines Days community event, the free concert will be hosted at Circus Square Park from 4 to 10 p.m.

Performing for the first time in Bowling Green in over a decade, The Kentucky Headhunters are the music fest’s headliners.

These Kentucky natives play a mix of country and southern rock, with hits like “Dumas Walker” (1989), “Honky Tonk Walkin” (1993), “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” (1991), and many more.

With music roots in the 1960s, the band is known most for its 1990s hits and is a southern Kentucky crowd favorite.

Government Cheese is also making its first concert appearance in Bowling Green in over 10 years.

Formed in 1985, the group toured the southern U.S. into the 1990s.

The rockers took hiatus and reunited in 2010, then reunited again to release a new album last year. Government Cheese is another nostalgic crowd-pleaser.

Fat Box’s jazzy rock sound will take the stage as well, with its locals livening up the park. They bring funk, soul, bluegrass, and reggae to the mix.

Bowling Green Rock Band Academy Students will open the music fest with their latest work.

These local students are learning the art of music, getting the opportunities to perform at an early age and inspire new talent stars.

In the true spirit of Bowling Green native Duncan Hines, the man behind the cake mix, the Eats & Beats Music Fest will also feature local food trucks and drinks from Clark Beverage Group—plenty to snack and sip on while you enjoy the grooves.

