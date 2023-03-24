BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers are expected later this morning and into this afternoon. A few heavy downpours and gusty winds may occur, but the bulk of the severe weather threat will arrive later tonight.

FIRST ALERT: Flooding, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Storms are expected to hit our area between 8pm and 3am as a cold front approaches. Expect WIDESPREAD showers and thunderstorms with torrential downpours, intense winds, and hail. Though the threat for an isolated tornado is low, it cannot be ruled out. STAY WEATHER AWARE! These storms will happen as many folks are asleep, so make sure the phone alerts stay on throughout the night in case a warning is issued. The WBKO weather team will be here to keep you safe! Rain will move out of our area early Saturday morning and leave breezy conditions Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be chillier with a stray shower possible. The beginning of the workweek starts mild, but will turn chilly by Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will be milder before rain chances arrive again for Thursday. Keep the rain gear nearby!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Strong/severe storms possible. Breezy. High 73. Low 58. Winds S at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of evening showers. Breezy. High 66. Low 51. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 10.20″ (-0.91″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

