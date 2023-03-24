Hole in Allen Co. Bridge causes closure of HWY 98

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A hole developed overnight on the deck of a bridge along HWY 98, causing the closure of 2.5 miles of road between HWY 1855 and HWY 671.

Officials say that the closure could last up to two weeks, though this is a tentative timeline and could be adjusted later on.

School bus routes and emergency response routes have been adjusted accordingly with help from Monroe, Barren, and Allen County fire departments.

Allen County Judge Executive, Dennis Harper, says that detour routes are narrower backroads and that drivers should proceed carefully during heavier trafficked hours.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.