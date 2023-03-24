Local communities come together for United Way of SOKY ‘Feed the Need’ food drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, volunteers with United Way of Southern Kentucky spent the day collecting food and other donations for their ‘Feed the Need’ food drive at several locations across the area.

In Butler County, volunteers were inside the Priceless IGA at 1242 S. Main Street with a shopping cart for donations as people walked in and out of the store.

Melissa Glass, the Family Resource Coordinator for Butler County Elementary Schools, spoke about why these kinds of drives are important for a small-town community.

“No matter how small the donation everything matters when we all work together, we make sure to feel those pantries for our kids and families’” She said, “When they have a need, we can be there to support them... we have two food pantries that mainly serve our community and if those food pantries aren’t available to help families, they don’t have as many places to turn.”

Glass also added that when picking out what kinds of foods to donate, choosing ones that your kids would eat is a great start.

“As a mom myself, I like to tell people to buy food that kids will enjoy,” she said, “We’re going to take any donation and try to make the best out of it. But sometimes a box of mac and cheese or just something simple that can feed a child, it’s going to fill their bellies and make them feel better.”

The ‘Feed the Need’ event is happening from now till Saturday at 1 p.m. at various locations.

