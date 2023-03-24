Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – One lucky man in Virginia has now won the lottery twice within three years.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the game’s top prize.

The chances of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 979,200.

“The scratchers were calling out to me,” Harrington told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

He bought the winning ticket at a Rite Aid in Norfolk.

This is the second big win for Harrington. In July 2020, he won $125,000 on a drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 game.

Harrington said he intends to invest his latest winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Police respond.
BGPD charge massage, spa employees with prostitution related charges
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Aubrey was arrested Thursday morning following a domestic-related kidnapping investigation by...
Man arrested following kidnapping investigation
Strong/severe storms will be possible
First Alert Weather day for Friday night

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti, and more
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Parents of Parkland school shooting victim removed from House panel meeting