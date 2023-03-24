Mya Meredith enters the transfer portal

Mya Meredith puts up a season high 19 points along with four rebounds and three steals in 75-71 win over UAB.(Lauren Floyd)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Lady Toppers sophomore guard Mya Meredith has announced that she will enter the transfer portal.

Meredith finished her sophomore year averaging 8.5 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Meredith has been a focal point of the Hilltoppers offense ever since she came to the Hill two years ago. Her freshman year ended early due to tearing her ACL in a 71-57 win over Old Dominion on Feb. 5, 2022. She made her return to the court this year in the Lady Tops third game of the season against the Miami Redhawks. In that game she scored five points and five rebounds.

The Newport, KY native finished third on the team in scoring this year and second in rebounds. She played 25 minutes a game and shot 36% from the field.

Meredith’s entry into the portal is the Lady Toppers fourth member to enter the portal this week, joining Hope Sivori, Jaylin Foster, and Macey Blevins so far.

She was the 2021-22 Freshman of the Year and was on the All-Freshman Team.

