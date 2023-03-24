Voter rolls shrink in 82 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - With a recent purge of the voter rolls complete, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that 82 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have seen a decline in voter registration since he took office.

“In an era of historic voter interest and turnout, the voter rolls have shrunk in two-thirds of our counties,” said Adams. “This proves the diligent work of our election officials, and the falsity of recent claims that our rolls are bloated.”

Overall, 3,792 voters were added in February, while 132,205 were removed – 127,436 inactive voters, 3,714 dead voters, 441 voters who moved out of state, 422 voters convicted of felonies, 44 adjudged mentally incompetent, and 148 who voluntarily de-registered.

Republican registrants account for 45.7 percent of the electorate, with 1,584,086 voters.

Republican registration decreased by 51,299 voters, a 3.14 percent decrease.

Democrat registrants make up 44.3 percent of the electorate, with 1,536,302 voters. Democrat registration decreased by 62,171 voters, a 3.89 percent decrease.

There are 344,034 voters registered as Independent or under other political parties, 10 percent of the electorate.

“Other” registration decreased by 14,943 voters, a 4.16 percent decrease.

