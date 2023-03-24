Warren County Household Hazardous Waste Day March 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday, March 25, the Warren County Government will be hosting their annual Household Hazardous Waste Day.

The event works to help Warren County residents remove materials in their home that could be unsafe to otherwise dispose of.

Residents will be able to move through several stations where trained professionals will take their items to either be properly disposed of or safely recycled. Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator for Warren County Government, Stan Reagan, said while there are other ways to dispose of these materials, this event is the safest.

“Instead of it getting squished in the garbage truck, dripping out of the back of the garbage truck and going into the ditch, and into the water table eventually,” Reagan said. “It can go to a proper facility to be treated or recycled.”

Household Hazardous Waste Day will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 999 Lauren Avery Drive. The event will be free and open for Warren County Residents only.

A full list of items that will accepted and what safety precautions residents should take while moving hazardous materials, is available on the Warren County Government website.

