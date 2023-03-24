Warren County Public Works release storm debris pickup plan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Works Department has released a storm debris pickup plan for any debris that has been made by the severe windstorms on March 3rd.

The plan is for all Warren County residents that are outside Bowling Green city limits.

The initiative was started back on March 9th when Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman and the Fiscal Court met with Public Works officials to begin funding and developing the plan.

“This cleanup is pretty broad-based and so we looked at our Emergency Management team and our Public Works team and got together,” said Judge-Executive Gorman.

One of the main things that Warren County Public Works is focusing on is informing Warren County residents on what types of debris allowed for pickup.

“One thing that people need to remember that this is about storm debris, not the debris that you would normally put out at the curb,” says Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan. “We are accepting material that may be as long as 12 feet for collection under the storm debris program. And we’re asking that people put that in the right-of-way -- not in the roadway, but where it can be accessed by our contract people to do that.”

Reagan also says that debris that is not vegetative debris or does not adhere to the debris specifications for the storm debris program will have to be dealt with through Warren County residents and outside contractors.

Warren County residents can start requesting pickups now by going online to www.warrencountyky.gov and clicking the request link on the top of the page.

