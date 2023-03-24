Warren RECC working over 1,800 power outages

Outages are near Basil Griffin Park and Three Springs Road.
Outages are near Basil Griffin Park and Three Springs Road.(Warren RECC)
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of 8:50 a.m. Warren RECC is working over 1,800 power outages in it’s coverage area.

According to the power provider’s outage map, most of the outages are off Nashville Road in the neighborhoods off Bennett Lane and near Basil Griffin Park and Three Springs Road.

BGMU has reported no outages at this time.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Aubrey was arrested Thursday morning following a domestic-related kidnapping investigation by...
Man arrested following kidnapping investigation
Kenneth Shaver
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds
Police respond.
BGPD charge massage, spa employees with prostitution related charges
Strong/severe storms will be possible
First Alert Weather day for Friday night

Latest News

Voter rolls shrink in 82 Kentucky counties
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Caneyville Elementary
Poppy’s Field Trip visits Caneyville Elementary
WKU hosts goat yoga session to help students
WKU hosts goat yoga session to help students
Goat Yoga takes the medicinal benefits of yoga, like increased flexibility and blood flow, and...
WKU hosts goat yoga session to help students