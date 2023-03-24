Warren RECC working over 1,800 power outages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As of 8:50 a.m. Warren RECC is working over 1,800 power outages in it’s coverage area.

According to the power provider’s outage map, most of the outages are off Nashville Road in the neighborhoods off Bennett Lane and near Basil Griffin Park and Three Springs Road.

BGMU has reported no outages at this time.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.