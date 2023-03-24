WKU Softball game cancelled; Series with North Texas pushed to doubleheader Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the inclement weather and field conditions in Bowling Green, Friday’s opening series game against North Texas had been pushed to Saturday at the WKU Softball Complex. The Hilltoppers and Mean Green will play a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 1 p.m. CT.

The first game of the doubleheader will feature the Payton O’Connor trading card giveaway, while game two will display Maddy Wood’s trading card for fans.

