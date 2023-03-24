WKU Volleyball’s Spring Exhibition schedule starts this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball is back on the competition court Saturday as they head to Franklin, Tennessee to challenge Middle Tennessee at 10 a.m., Chattanooga at 11:15 a.m. and North Carolina – Asheville at1:15 p.m. at the Alliance Volleyball Club facility.

Admission is $5 to the public.

The Hilltoppers are back next weekend and set to host its spring tournament on Saturday, April 1. Bellarmine, Murray State and Belmont are all slated to participate.

Admission to the exhibition tournament is free.

Due to a color guard competition in the arena, matches will be held in Auxiliary Gym A, just down the hall from the main floor.

There will be no bleacher seating with limited chairs, fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Parking will be available in either structure next to Diddle Arena.

All matches will be two sets to 25 points with no cap (win by two) and the winner will be determined by set score and, when necessary, then by point differential.

