Knott County couple still isolated months after July flood

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost eight months have passed since the bridge connecting Ian and Kasie Hall’s home to Highway 899 was destroyed by flood water.

After what they say have been multiple calls for help, the couple is feeling isolated.

“Communication between the various organizations that are helping with the flood relief in this area has been minimal to non-existent,” Kasie Hall said.

Each day that goes by with a massive gap separating them from the highway increases their anxiety.

Ian and Kasie Hall walk through their neighbor’s yard for access to a driveway, but if a medical emergency occurs, they fear access could become difficult.

“Whether it be to us or to someone else, we couldn’t get to our parents if something happened to them. It’s concerning,” Ian Hall said.

As their vehicles continue sitting idle along with the destroyed bridge, the flood survivors are beginning to lose patience.

“Basically what we keep hearing is, the county is working on something, but we don’t know what that is, and you know, we hear more rumors than anything,” Kasie Hall said.

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson released a statement to WYMT about the bridge:

“It has been approved by FEMA, but there wasn’t near enough funding approved to clean up the existing issue and fix a new crossing. We have submitted a new scope of work and budget to the state on this project and several others but we have not received approval back yet. I checked back in this past week but no word yet. It’s very devastating but until we receive approval we can’t bid the property for construction. There is also a major gas line that runs directly under the bridge that has to be located by the gas company before anything can be done as well.”

