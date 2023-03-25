Stay weather aware this evening and overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain and storms have moved through our area this afternoon bringing much needed rainfall to the area. Stronger storms will move into the area later this evening between 8PM and 3AM.

Main threats: flooding, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes

Strong to severe storms will be possible tonight with the passage of a cold front in our area. The main threats for our area will be: flooding, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware tonight by having multiple ways to receive alerts, charging electronic devices, and taking shelter if a warning is issued. Flooding rainfall in our area can impact low-lying and flood-prone areas the most, do not try to drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown!

Saturday will be much calmer with highs in the 60s and rain clearing up by the early morning hours. It will be breezy on Saturday with gradient winds sustained at 20 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible, hold onto your hats! Next week will be great if you want to get outside with plenty of brilliant sunshine in our area. Cooler temperatures will be around with nighttime lows reaching into the upper 30s at times once again with daytime highs in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances arrive once again at the end of the workweek with showers possible on Thursday and Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 68. Low 45. Winds S at 20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of evening showers. Breezy. High 66. Low 51. Winds NW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 46. Winds SE 7.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 92 (1929)

Record Low: 16 (1968)

Today’s Precip: 0.85″

Monthly Precip: 3.06″ (-0.48″)

Yearly Precip: 11.05″ (-0.20″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 2 (Low)

