Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were...
Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the train. About 15 migrants were found inside, according to a statement from the department.

The condition of those hospitalized was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say she did not make any attempt to pay for the items
Crime Stoppers: Crossroads IGA Theft
Police respond.
BGPD charge massage, spa employees with prostitution related charges
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Owensboro pastor charged with theft of church funds released on bond
Aubrey was arrested Thursday morning following a domestic-related kidnapping investigation by...
Man arrested following kidnapping investigation
Strong/severe storms will be possible
First Alert Weather day for Friday night

Latest News

Police say a dog lost its owner in a hit-and-run crash in Tennessee.
Dog remains unclaimed at animal shelter after owner hit, killed by truck on walk
The Los Angeles Unified School District workers ended a massive strike. (KCAL, KCBS)
Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau say ‘inseparable’ nations won’t fail Ukraine