Bowling Green man charged for sex with a minor

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested a man on Thursday, March 23 with multiple charges involving sexual acts with an underaged individual.

Tyler Lee Gaddy, 32, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of having sex with a minor, first-degree sodomy, unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Bowling Green Police, Gaddy had video-recorded evidence on his cell phone, but it was deleted.

He is currently being lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

Gaddy has a cash bond set at $50,000 cash. He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 years old.

His preliminary hearing is set scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Justice Center.

This investigation remains ongoing.

