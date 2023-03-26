A much calmer weekend ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After strong/severe storms tore through the area yesterday evening, it was nice to have some sunshine on our Saturday! Bowling Green reached a new record daily rainfall total of 1.98″ yesterday, breaking the old record of 1.55″ set in 1912.

Shower chances arrive later this week

We’ll stay chilly these next couple of evenings with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and 40s at times. High temperatures this week will stay close to average with highs in the 60s through most of this week. It’s going to be a beautiful week, make sure to get outside and enjoy it! Rain chances will arrive later into our workweek, especially Thursday night into Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of overnight showers. Breezy. High 71. Low 49. Winds NW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 65. Low 44. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Slight chance for a shower. High 62. Low 35. Winds NW at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 90 (1907)

Record Low: 20 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.19″ (+0.52″)

Yearly Precip: 12.18″ (+0.80″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen: Moderate-High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 6 (High)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.