Republican candidate forum held in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Republican Forum was held at the Ballard Center in Madisonville on Saturday.

The doors opened at 5:45 p.m.

14 News was told that Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a surrogate, while governor candidate Kelly Craft sent her running mate.

We also confirmed that governor candidates Ryan Quarles, Eric Deters and Mike Harmon attended the forum.

Party Chair David Sharp says events like these are a great way to meet the candidates.

According to officials with the Hopkins County Democratic Party, they will be hosting their 46th Governor Ruby Laffoon-Governor Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner this fall.

