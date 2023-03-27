A beautiful week ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll have many seasonable and sunny days ahead, you’ll want to get outside if you can!

Rain chances will arrive by the end of the workweek

We’ll stay chilly these next couple of evenings with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and 40s at times. Frost is even possible when we wake up on Wednesday, keep an eye on any sensitive outdoor plants. High temperatures this week will stay close to average with highs in the 60s through most of this week. It’s going to be a beautiful week, make sure to get outside and enjoy it! Rain chances will arrive later into our workweek, especially Thursday night into Friday. A cold front looks to impact our area on Friday and could bring heavy rain and storms to the area. April looks like it will start calm for many of us with near-average temperatures.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 63. Low 41. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 59. Low 35. Winds N at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM frost possible. Sunny. High 61. Low 40. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 87 (1910)

Record Low: 14 (1955)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.19″ (+0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 12.18″ (+0.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good

Tree pollen:High

Ragweed pollen: N/A

Grass pollen: N/A

Mold: Low

UV: 4 (Moderate)

