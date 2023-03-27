BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A NICE and crisp morning is expected this Monday. Temperatures will start in the 50s before rising to the low 60s later this afternoon.

Breezy and seasonable for today!

Expect breezy winds through the morning commute - winds will gust up to 30mph! Daytime highs remain seasonable through most of the work week. Overnight lows also remain stable in the 30s and 40s. In fact, we’re looking at the chance for frost to develop again Wednesday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on our next system that arrives Friday. Strong storms will be possible later in the evening and through Saturday morning. Confidence is low since the event is several days out, but for now we’ve issued a “Caution Day.” Sunshine will be expected beyond Saturday morning and into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 63. Low 41. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 59. Low 35. Winds N at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM frost possible. Sunny. High 61. Low 40. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High Today: 90 (1910)

Record Low Today: 15 (1947)

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 4.19″ (+0.38″)

So Far This Year: 12.18″ (+0.66″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

