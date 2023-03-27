Conviction upheld by State Supreme Court in 2020 Bowling Green murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man’s conviction in a Warren County murder case has been affirmed by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Mach Sar, 38, was convicted in September 2021 for stabbing Somrhut Phan multiple times in 2020.

The jury recommended a sentence of 45 years with Sar not eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years.

The final sentencing was set on Oct. 26 of last year.

Sar’s defense team made two arguments for the Kentucky Supreme Court to consider.

First, Sar claimed that the Warren County Court denied Sar’s motion to exclude a 5 second clip that contained police body camera footage.

Sar’s defense claimed that the footage contained footage of Phan claiming that the footage was “repetitive.”

The second argument was that the the court should not have admitted testimony from Sar’s sister-in-law, Catherine Sean, regarding a conversation she had with him.

According to court documents, Sean’s claims that Sar allegedly joked less than 24 hours before the stabbing that Phan felt like Sar was going to kill him.

“We conclude, based on the context of that objection, that this claim of error as to admission of the testimony is preserved,” according to the court’s response. “At the bench conference defense counsel expressed concern they did not know what Catherine was going to say.”

