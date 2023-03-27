Conviction upheld by State Supreme Court in 2020 Bowling Green murder

Man found guilty of murder by Warren County jury
Man found guilty of murder by Warren County jury
By Will Whaley
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man’s conviction in a Warren County murder case has been affirmed by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Mach Sar, 38, was convicted in September 2021 for stabbing Somrhut Phan multiple times in 2020.

The jury recommended a sentence of 45 years with Sar not eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 20 years.

The final sentencing was set on Oct. 26 of last year.

RELATED: Man found guilty of murder by Warren County Jury

Sar’s defense team made two arguments for the Kentucky Supreme Court to consider.

First, Sar claimed that the Warren County Court denied Sar’s motion to exclude a 5 second clip that contained police body camera footage.

Sar’s defense claimed that the footage contained footage of Phan claiming that the footage was “repetitive.”

The second argument was that the the court should not have admitted testimony from Sar’s sister-in-law, Catherine Sean, regarding a conversation she had with him.

According to court documents, Sean’s claims that Sar allegedly joked less than 24 hours before the stabbing that Phan felt like Sar was going to kill him.

“We conclude, based on the context of that objection, that this claim of error as to admission of the testimony is preserved,” according to the court’s response. “At the bench conference defense counsel expressed concern they did not know what Catherine was going to say.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has a cash bond set at $50,000. He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone under the...
Bowling Green man charged for sex with a minor
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
WKU softball claims series win over North Texas
Hilltoppers clinch series against preseason favorite, North Texas, in Saturday sweep
A fake fundraiser claiming to support the family of Eli Hill has been taken down.
What are the legal ramifications of fake GoFundMes?
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville
Republican candidate forum held in Madisonville

Latest News

An ambulance waits behind the Covenant School following an active shooting incident.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Lofton Hazelwood's parents speak after Gov. Beshear signs 'Lofton's Law"
Gov. Beshear signs Lofton’s Law, Lily’s Law
Jayne Hundley
Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.