Cooler Nights Ahead!

Near Freezing Wednesday Morning
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect breezy and chilly conditions overnight and through the Tuesday morning commute - winds will gust up to 30mph! Daytime highs remain seasonable through most of the work week in the upper 50 and lower 60s. Overnight lows also remain stable in the 30s and 40s. In fact, we’re looking at the chance for frost to develop again Wednesday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on our next system that arrives Friday. Strong storms will be possible later in the evening and through Saturday morning. Confidence is low since the event is several days out, but for now we’ve issued a “Caution Day.” Sunshine will be expected beyond Saturday morning and into Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly Low 41. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 57. Low 32. Winds N at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM frost possible. Sunny. High 61. Low 38. Winds S at 5 mph.

