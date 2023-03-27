Flea Land hosts first “Wizard Weekend”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly mischief managed at Flea Land, as Slytherins and Gryffindors alike gathered for the market’s first Wizard Weekend.

Shoppers were able to participate in costume contests, order items like “Cauldron Funnel Cake” or “The Big Hagrid,” and participate in a Golden Snitch treasure hunt.

Jonathan Sweeney, Manager of Flea Land in Bowling Green, said while he is not a huge Harry Potter fan, he wanted to provide a fun weekend for the community.

“We feel like the more we are involved and the deeper we go into it, the better the event is. We just want to give people something fun to do in the community. It seems like people are starving for that,” said Sweeney.

Megan Crail, one of the vendors in attendance, took the opportunity to show their Potter pride by decorating their booths and selling handmade Harry Potter gifts.

“Me and my friend pretty much spent all week making all of these things to bring to the booths, to have something to sell for this weekend,” said Crail. “It is you know more personalized items versus just store-bought items.”

Of course, customers at the market had fun as well, answering Harry Potter trivia for a free handmade wand and casting spells for free funnel cakes.

“I like the creativity behind it. I like how it is shared between kids and adults,” said Gavin Warren, a Harry Potter fan and Flea Land customer. “It is pretty cool to see a smaller town do something like this for people around all ages.”

Sweeney said Flea Land’s first Wizard Weekend was a success and could be back soon, as well as opening the door for other themed weekends.

“We might do a Pokémon one where people can dress up as Pokémon,” said Sweeney. “Then maybe have a card swap as well where kids can come in and swap their cards.”

For more information on upcoming events at the market, you can visit Flea Land’s website.

