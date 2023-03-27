Franklin officials approve first reading of expanded affordable housing options

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Franklin City Commission met for their regular meeting today and heard a proposal from Franklin Affordable Housing, Inc. This nonprofit housing agency stems from the Housing Authority of Franklin.

Five parcels of land, totaling over 15 acres, will be rezoned for a particular type of residential zoning in Franklin: Single Family Residential Affordable Housing. There are currently 18 affordable housing units in the city, and this new expansion would increase that to 60 units.

Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Franklin, Jolie Brown, says that affordable housing in Franklin is hard to come by, and this change is necessary for the growing city.

“The housing market has been so hot the past couple of years, and the demand has been so high, that it has really driven up pricing, and has made it really difficult for people to find an affordable place to live,” said Brown.

Brown says that a recent survey from the City of Franklin shows that affordable housing has been an issue of public interest, and the people of Franklin have asked for solutions.

The change has been approved by the Franklin Planning and Zoning Commission, and by the Franklin City Commission for its first reading. The second reading will be on April 10, and if approved then, will be made official on April 19.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.