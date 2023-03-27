Glasgow woman arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop

29-year-old, Shantelle Wireman Ochoa of Glasgow Ky.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 26, the Glasgow Police Department arrested a Glasgow woman on several charges including fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment during a traffic stop.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner being operated by 29-year-old Shantelle Ochoa when police say she failed to stop traveling down West Main Street before turning onto Bishop Road.

After turning onto Bishop Road, Ochoa then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot from Officers a short distance before being apprehended.

Ochoa was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, improper passing, failure to produce an insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway, operating on a suspended operator license and second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

Ochoa was also served with three outstanding felony warrants.

She was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

