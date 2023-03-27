Greenwood Lady Gators Head Coach Zach Simpson resigns

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood Lady Gators Head Coach Zach Simpson announced that he will be resigning from the position, via Twitter post late Monday night.

Simpson has been the head coach of the Lady Gators for the last seven years and most recently led them as the runner ups in the 14th district and participating in the 4th Region Tournament. He took over the reigns in 2016 and during his time at the helm he led the Lady Gators to a 97-104 record and took them to two appearances in the 4th Region Tournament at diddle arena.

“Thank you all for everything! I will forever cherish the moments I have made as a coach and all the friendships I have made along the way,” Simpson said in his Twitter post. “On to the next chapter of my life...”

Greenwood will now begin to search for its third new head coach this school year.

