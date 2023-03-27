Independence Bank presents checks to Bowling Green and Warren County Schools

By William Battle
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Independence Bank presented checks to both Bowling Green and Warren County Public School Districts this morning from its Horses of Hope fundraising event.

Last March, the bank partnered with LexArts, an art guild based in Lexington, to create the Horses of Hope project.

Art Students from Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bowling Green traveled to Lexington to work with an artist to paint life-sized fiberglass horses to raise money for their communities devastated during the December 2021 tornadoes.

Warren County received $50,000 of the money made during the fundraising project and divided it between the two school districts through their family resource centers.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate everyone working together in a collaborative effort,” said Brad Howard, Warren County President for Independence Bank. “These monies are going to be filtered through the resource centers of both school districts to those who really need them.”

“Our resource centers are working with families on a daily basis and helping them recover,” said Gary Fields, superintendent of Bowling Green Independent School District.

Since the tornadoes and other storms that have hit the area, Family Resource Centers have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the families they serve.

“This is going to help them continue to do that in the months, weeks, and years to come to ensure those families are served,” said Todd Hazel, director of Student Services for Warren County Schools. “This is going to be a huge benefit for those families.”

Over the summer, the horses traveled across the three communities affected by the tornadoes, and each made it to their respective communities in Bowling Green, Dawson Springs, and Mayfield.

The Bowling Green horse is housed in the lobby of the Independence Bank branch on Scottsville Road.

