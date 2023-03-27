Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide

Jayne Hundley
Jayne Hundley(Barnett Strother Funeral Home)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

They say Donald and Jayne Hundley were found Thursday night in their home on Echo Lane.

Police say they were discovered by a family friend who hadn’t heard from them in a long time.

Officials say Jayne was shot twice, and Donald was shot once in the head.

[Click here for Jayne Hundley’s obituary]

Police believe financial problems were discovered by Jayne, which led to the shootings.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He has a cash bond set at $50,000. He is also not allowed to have contact with anyone under the...
Bowling Green man charged for sex with a minor
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
WKU softball claims series win over North Texas
Hilltoppers clinch series against preseason favorite, North Texas, in Saturday sweep
A fake fundraiser claiming to support the family of Eli Hill has been taken down.
What are the legal ramifications of fake GoFundMes?
Hopkins County hosting Republican candidate forum in Madisonville
Republican candidate forum held in Madisonville

Latest News

Three children have been killed in a shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Semi hauling logs overturns in Ohio Co.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife
Kentucky’s spring turkey hunting returns
29-year-old, Shantelle Wireman Ochoa of Glasgow Ky.
Glasgow woman arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop