Madisonville Police: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

They say Donald and Jayne Hundley were found Thursday night in their home on Echo Lane.

Police say they were discovered by a family friend who hadn’t heard from them in a long time.

Officials say Jayne was shot twice, and Donald was shot once in the head.

Police believe financial problems were discovered by Jayne, which led to the shootings.

